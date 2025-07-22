This actress got married at 16, became mother at 17 and separated from her superstar husband at 25: Guess Who? Read further to know about the Bollywood actress who got married at the age of 16, became a mother at 17 and got separated from her husband at the age of 25.

New Delhi:

The life of the actress, which we are going to tell you about, is nothing less than a film script in itself. She became an overnight star and got married to a superstar at just 16, and became a mother by 17. While it may have all looked perfect on the outside, her journey was filled with challenges. By the age of 25, she had separated from her husband. Can you guess the name of the actress?

Who is this actress?

The actress is none other than Dimple Kapadia, who made her acting debut at the age of 16 with the 1973 film 'Bobby', where she was cast opposite Rishi Kapoor. Notably, Kapadia was discovered by renowned actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. It must be noted that, exactly six months before the release of her first film 'Bobby', Dimple, who used to be a huge fan of superstar Rajesh Khanna, met and got married to him in 1973. According to details available on IMDb, Rajesh Khanna, best known for his work in films like 'Anand', 'Bawarchi', 'Kudrat' and others, was 15 years older than her.

The romantic comedy film 'Bobby' starring Dimple Kapadia and Rishi Kapoor is considered a superhit movie. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie, which was made under a budget of Rs 1.20 crore, managed to earn Rs 29.90 crore worldwide. However, despite the film's success, Dimple took a break from her acting after her debut film due to her marriage to Rajesh Khanna.

She became a mother at the age of 17

The Saagar actress Dimple Kapadia became a mother when she was 17. She gave birth to Twinkle Khanna, who later entered Bollywood and worked in several films. For those who may not know, Dimple and Rajesh Khanna had two daughters, i.e., Twinkle Khanna, who was born in 1973, and they welcomed Rinke Khanna in 1977.

This actress got separated when she was just 25

But things didn't turn out well between Dimple Kapadia and her superstar husband, Rajesh Khanna. The couple got separated in 1982, when she was just 25 years old. After her separation in 1982, the actress made her comeback with the 1984 film 'Zakhmi Sher', which was directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. Later on, she continued to work in several renowned films, which include 'Saagar', 'Insaaf', 'Zakhmi Aurat', 'Ram Lakhan', and 'Batwara'.

On the work front

For those who don't know, Dimple was last seen in Homi Adajania's horror comedy film 'Murder Mubarak' alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and others in the lead roles. In 2024, she was also seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria's social media love for Veer Pahariya after Aadar Jain's disrespect is winning the internet