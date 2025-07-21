Tara Sutaria's social media love for Veer Pahariya after Aadar Jain's disrespect is winning the internet The actress, who was once the girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor's cousin brother Aadar Jain, is in love once again. Moreover, her social media PDA is winning the internet.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is in the news these days for her new music video 'Thodi Si Daru'. In this song, she is seen with Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon and famous singer Shreya Ghoshal. With the release of the song, not only are the music and visuals being praised, but the tremendous chemistry of Tara and AP Dhillon has also won the hearts of the people. In this episode, Tara Sutaria has shared a beautiful post on her Instagram handle, in which a glimpse of their chemistry was seen, but with this post, the discussion of another chemistry started, which is not blooming in reel but in real life.

This post created a stir

Tara Sutaria shared some BTS (Behind the Scenes) pictures from the shoot of the song on her Instagram handle, in which she was seen in a very glamorous avatar. She was wearing a backless mini dress with golden slits, while AP Dhillon looked very elegant in a classic white shirt and bow tie. Tara wrote the lyrics of the song in the caption of the post, 'Tu hi ae chhan. Meri raat ae tu.' Although the pictures went viral, the comment of Tara's alleged boyfriend Veer Pahadia caught the most attention. Recently, discussions had started about the two being in a relationship, but after seeing this comment, people say that their relationship is now confirmed and they are in a relationship.

See the post here:

This comment is going viral

Veer wrote on the post, 'My' with a red heart and star emoji. To this, Tara also replied cutely, 'Mine'. Along with this, she also added evil eye and heart emojis. This comment exchange created a stir on the internet and fans were convinced that the two are now publicly accepting their relationship. Moreover, internet user seemed happy over Tara's new relationship. Auser wrote, 'Happy for you Tara'. Another comment read, 'Waoo, this is official guys'.

Past relationships

According to reports, both of them had dinner together. Apart from this, the two walked the ramp together during a fashion show in June and after that, they were also seen vacationing in Italy. Both of them shared pictures from the same yacht on Instagram, which further confirmed the news of their relationship. Tara Sutaria was earlier dating Aadar Jain, but they broke up in 2023. At the same time, Veer Pahadia's name has been linked to Sara Ali Khan and sometimes Manushi Chhillar, although he never commented on these rumours.

