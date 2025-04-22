This 50s actress' father made her enter Bollywood, her granddaughter won Best Debut Award in 2017 Actress Usha Kiran started her acting career in the 50s. She remained active in the world of cinema for four decades. On Usha Kiran's birthday, know some special things related to Usha Kiran's film career and personal life.

New Delhi:

Late Bollywood actress Usha Kiran was born in a Marathi family. Her father, Balkrishna Marathe, always played the role of a guide for Usha, who was the second among five sisters. She started her acting career with theatre and got a lot of encouragement from her father for this work. In today's time, her granddaughter is acting in films and has also worked with two National Award-winning filmmakers, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and R Balki.

This is how the journey of films started for Usha Kiran

Usha Kiran's father wanted his daughter to work in films. He also made a film in which he gave his daughter a chance to act. The film flopped, but Usha got a chance to enter the world of acting. She used the word Kiran instead of her surname, Marathe. In this way, she entered Hindi films as Usha Kiran. The actress did more than 50 Hindi and Marathi films after this. 'Kalpana' was her first film in Bollywood.

Usha Kiran may not have done many films in her career, but she got a chance to act with famous actors. Usha acted on the big screen with actors like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Ashok Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. She also became a part of popular films like 'Nazrana', 'Daag', 'Bandhan', 'Kabuliwala', 'Patita', 'Mili', 'Bawarchi' and 'Chupke Chupke'.

The family carried forward the legacy of acting

Usha Kiran herself may not have been from a film family, but later on, many members of her family joined the film industry. Usha married Dr Manohar Kher, they had two children, Advaita and Tanvi. The son made his career in modelling. Advaita married Uttara, they had two daughters, Sanskriti Kher and Saiyami Kher. Saiyami is currently acting in Bollywood films, carrying forward her grandmother's legacy. She even won the Stardust Best Debut Award for Mirzya. Usha Kiran's daughter, Tanvi married choreographer Baba Azmi; she is now known as Tanvi Azmi and acts in films and TV. Tanvi's husband, Baba Azmi, is National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi's brother. In this way, Usha Kiran and Shabana Azmi are also relatives.

Also Read: Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to move to Sony due to 'creative differences' with Colors: Report