The Kerala Story finally releases in West Bengal in single-screen theatres amid controversies

Despite Supreme Court lifting the ban on the much controversial movie, 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal, the film was not getting released owing to theatre owners receiving threat calls. Now, finally, the film has found a theatre in the state, as per its music director, who hails from West Bengal. The film’s music director Bishakh Jyoti told ETimes that The Kerala Story was being screened in a single-screen theatre in North 24 Parganas’ Bongaon. “I am so happy that a cinema hall from my city is showing our film while most of the halls across Bengal are still reluctant to give space to The Kerala Story,” Bishakh Jyoti said.

He also mentioned that the makers claim that distributors are facing threats of not screening the film. He said, “I have heard that distributors and hall owners are getting calls and being said not to screen the film. I think not only Sreema but perhaps a few other theatres, especially single-screen theatres, have also started showing the film. We are hopeful that soon it will be shown in many more halls in West Bengal.”

Earlier, the West Bengal government decided to ban the newly released movie 'The Kerala Story'. "This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Since the trailer for the movie was released, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding it. In several states, there has been a lot of protest. The Bengal chief minister also instructed the state chief secretary to ensure that the film is removed from screens running in the state.

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, made headlines upon its release, becoming embroiled in a web of controversies. Despite facing calls for a ban, protests, and ongoing uproar, the film managed to amass a staggering 200 crores within just 18 days of its release. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie sheds light on the forced conversions and recruitment of Kerala women by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

