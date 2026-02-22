The Kerala Story 2 director responds to Anurag Kashyap's 'propaganda' tag says, 'Issue is consent, not beef'

New Delhi:

The Kerala Story 2 is set to release in theaters on February 27. However, even before its release, the film has been met with criticism. Recently, Anurag Kashyap also called the film a propaganda film. Now, The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh has responded to Kashyap's comments.

For the unversed, at Kochi airport, the filmmaker was questioned about the sequel, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. Kashyap said, 'Rubbish. Kerala Story is a bad film. It's propaganda, rubbish, a bad film. Who feeds beef like this? No one even feeds khichdi like this. This is nonsense. They only want to make money and please everyone, divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He only wants to make money.'

What did the director say in his reply?

In response to Anurag Kashyap, The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh issued a strong rebuttal in a video statement, also addressing criticism from actor Prakash Raj and others. 'Anurag Kashyap ji has said that no one like this would even feed khichdi to anyone, I believe, no one like this would even feed laddu to anyone. Unfortunately, in our society, our innocent daughters are being fed beef to convert their religion; this is a crime.'

He further said, 'The problem is that Anurag Kashyap ji has become mentally deranged. He has a problem with everything: he has a problem with Brahmins, he has a problem with Netflix, he has a problem with the film industry; this man has a problem with everything. He made a film, The Girl in Yellow Boots, which depicts the moral relationship between a father and daughter. This is unthinkable in a civilized society, but this man has become mentally unstable, and society has stopped taking him seriously. All his films have flopped over the past few years. I pray to God Almighty to give him wisdom.'

Kamakhya Narayan Singh's caption reads, 'Dear Anurag sir, the issue isn't what was shown in the film - khichdi, beef, or something else. The real question is consent and coercion. You can't even feed someone khichdi against their will, so if a film raises the issue of forced change or pressure, calling it hate-mongering is intellectual dishonesty. Your lies are creative freedom, and our truth is propaganda! Debate should be on facts and data - not shutting down discussion by slapping on labels like 'bullshit' or 'bootlicker.''

