The Great Indian Family box office collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal's film sees its HIGHEST earning on Sunday

When Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan shattered all records at the box office worldwide, Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family fell flat. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who has won plaudits for his Dhoom franchise, the drama-comedy co-starring Manushi Chhillar hit the big screen on September 22. The film was released with Shilpa Shetty and Kusha Kapila's Shukhee.

The Great Indian Family failed to cross even the Rs 5 crore mark on its Day 2 in theatres. However, it crossed the mark on Day 3 as it collected Rs 2 crore on its first Sunday. The total earnings of the film stand at Rs 5.12 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com.

The film registered an overall occupancy of 13.33 per cent on Sunday, which is the highest since it was released in theatres. Moreover, the highest occupancy rate was recorded at 15.75 per cent during the evening shows.

The Great Indian Family occupancy rate on Sunday, Hindi

Morning shows: 10.30 per cent

Afternoon shows: 14.00 per cent

Evening shows: 15.75 per cent

Night shows: 13.27 per cent

The Great Indian Family follows the story of Bhajan Kumar whose life changes after a priest reveals his real birth identity. A Muslim by birth lived in a Hindu family his whole life, but his family refuses to accept him. The story progresses as Bhajan Kumar sends out a strong message to the audience. Manushi Chhillar plays the actors' love interest in the film, which marks her second Bollywood film after Samrat Prithviraj.

The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Srishti Dixit, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjawal, and Bhuvan Arora.

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

