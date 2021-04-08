The Big Bull Movie Review & Twitter Reactions: Netizens laud 'stylish scamster' Abhishek Bachchan's acting

Image Source : TWITTER/@UNCERTAINSOULOF The Big Bull Movie Review & Twitter Reactions

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull finally hit the screens. The film was in the headlines ever since its trailer popped on the internet and fans were waiting to watch Junior Bachchan weave his magic with a power-packed performance. The trailer had left the fans intrigued as Abhishek made them recall his Guru days when he played a powerful businessman. In The Big Bull, the actor is seen as a scamstar. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is based on the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

Lauding Abhishek Bachchan's performance as a stylish scamster, one Twitter user said, "#TheBigBull What an Act it was Treat to See @juniorbachchan after Long in Such Stylish Stalwart Swag and Such an amazing detail screenplay keeps you on the edge of Seat #MustWatchMovie." Compairing it with the web show Scam 1992, another tweeted, "Honestly speaking I just watch #TheBigBull @juniorbachchan sir performance was outstanding everyone did great work but yes if this movie came before #Scam1992 then might be this movie have a more powerful impact but still, this movie also great."

Check The Big Bull Movie and Review and Twitter Reactions here-

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, The Big Bull did not have a theatrical release and solely released on DisneyPlus Hotstar. Talking about the same, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that the film was expected to have a theatrical release but the pandemic forced them to go for a digital premiere instead. "The film was thought of, envisaged and dreamt of as a big screen spectacle. If you see the trailer, the songs, as well as everything else, is larger than life. It has been shot keeping the big screen in mind. We intended this for the cinemas," he said.