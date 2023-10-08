Thank You For Coming Box Office Report: Bhumi Pednekar's film witnesses GROWTH on Day 2, mints Rs 1.4 cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Thank You For Coming starcast

Thank You For Coming, startring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role failed to produce big numbers at the box office on Saturday. The film was released alongside Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. As per Sacnilk.com, the sex comedy film collected Rs 1.40 crore on its second day, taking the total collection to Rs 2.56 crore after Saturday. The makers will eye first Sunday as their last chance to earn big at the box office.

Directed by Karan Boolani, the film revolves around five friends and their sexual pleasure.

Earlier, the film made it to the Toronto International Film Festival and received a standing ovation for the storyline and the performances of the lead cast.

Thank You For Coming's Review

Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming tries to tackle things that are twisted in Indian society, making the plot ho-hum. It is messily written with a series of forced fun moments and the performances range from mediocre to exaggerated.

To read the full movie review of Thank You For Coming by Shruti Kaushal, click here.

Shibani Bedi opens up on her bond with Shehnaaz Gill

Earlier, one of the important actors from the film, Shibani Bedi, talked to India TV in an exclusive interview and spoke about her bond with Shehnaaz Gill. ''Shehnaaz is very authentic. You can never get bored by being friends with her. She always shows you the mirror of truth. She never lies to you. Whatever he has on her face, she has from within. If she makes some mistakes, she never gives up on admitting or on-up. If she is not in the mood, she will not laugh,'' she said.

More deets about the film

Directed by Karan Boolani, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra. The film is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor alongwith Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

