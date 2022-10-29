Thank God Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra film shows no growth at ticket window

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ajay Devgn in the movie Thank God

Thank God Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's comedy drama opened to decent numbers but shows no growth at the ticket window. The numbers have been on a decline. The film also starring Rakul Preet Singh was released in theatres on Tuesday. The film created a lot of buzz before it hit the theaters. It was marred in controversies and had to undergo some changes before its release, however, the hype around the movie did not translate at the box office.

Thank God Box Office Report

Family entertainer "Thank God" has raised over Rs 18 crore at the domestic box office in the first three days of its release, the makers said Friday. "Thank God" is directed by veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, known for "Dhamaal" and "Masti" film franchises.

In a statement, production house T-Series shared the third day India box office numbers of "Thank God".

"IndraKumar directorial #ThankGod keeps its head high as the film garners Rs 4.15 cr on its Day 3. The total (business) is Rs 18.25 crore," the statement read.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared day-wise collection of the film. "#ThankGod is on a declining spree... The 3-day total is shockingly low, more so during #Diwali period... An upturn on Sat and Sun is very important... Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr. Total: ? 18.25 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

About Thank God

The film features Malhotra as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok' where Chitragupta, played by Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.

"Thank God" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer.

