Thalaivi song Chali Chali out: Kangana Ranaut exudes charm as she retells J Jayalalithaa's story as actress

Image Source : YOUTUBE Kangana Ranaut

"Chali Chali", the first song of Kangana Ranaut's much anticipated project Thalaivi is out. Sung by Saindhavi Prakash and composed by G V Prakash Kumar, the song retells the story of J Jayalalithaa's story as an actress. In the song, Kangana is seen in three different avatars inspired by the legendary actress-politician. Kangana looks ravishing as she recreates Jayalalithaa's era and gives a scintillating performance. While the song is a soothing track, it doesn't leave a lasting impact. However, it's a delight to watch Kangana on screen.

"Embark on Jaya’s superstar journey where her enchanting charm made the masses her huge fans! #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out now!" wrote Kangana sharing the song on social media.

For the unversed, Thaliavi chronicles the life and times of the legend – Jayalalithaa! For the first time, the untold story of Amma- the nation’s revolutionary hero is being portrayed on the big screen. The film will showcase Jayalalithaa’s inspirational journey from a 16-year old debutant in the world of Tamil cinema who goes on to become a superstar and eventually becomes a revolutionary leader.

In the film, Kangana stars opposite Arvind Swami as MGR - Thalaivi’s inspiration, love interest, and mentor.

For Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut had gained 20 Kgs and learned Bharatnatyam to step into the shoes of the great actress and leader.The actress shared that gaining weight for the role and doing Bharatnatyam left her back severely damaged, adding that she is struggling to lose the extra kilos. "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for 'Thalaivi' and do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection," Kangana tweeted along with a series of photographs showing her transformation.

The tringual film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is directed by AL Vijay, and it also features Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.