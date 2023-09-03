Teacher's Day 2023: 5 Hindi films that gave us the best on-screen teachers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hindi films that gave us the best on-screen teachers

India celebrates Teachers Day on September 5 every year. The day is dedicated to teachers or gurus who play a crucial role in shaping their students' futures. Teachers Day has been observed since 1962 and marks the birth anniversary of the former president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers, undoubtedly, are the most important personality in anyone's life. Over a decade, Hindi cinema has gifted cinema buffs with beautiful stories that celebrate the most sacred bond in this world. As Teachers Day 2023 is just around the corner, take a look at some of the Bollywood films that gave us the best on-screen teachers.

Hichki

A woman with Tourette syndrome gets a teaching job in an elite school in the city. Hichki traces the story of the teacher who turns her weakness into her biggest strength. Helmed by Siddharth Malhotra, the film is based on Brad Cohen's novel Front of the Class and stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Super 30

Based on the life of the popular mathematician from Bihar, Anand Kumar, Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur. The film follows the story of Anand Kumar who fights challenges and trains 30 students for ITT in Patna. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 hit the silver screen in 2019.

Taare Zameen Par

Starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safari, Taare Zameen Par is one of the best Hindi films that talks about Dyslexia and how Indian parents deal with the condition. The film follows the story of Ishaan who is sent to a boarding school after his poor academic performance in school.

Chak De! India

A former hockey star is accused of betraying his country. However, he decides to coach the Indian women's national hockey team to prove his loyalty. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, the film was released in 2007.

Chhalaang

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Chhalaang follows the story of a lazy PE teacher. However, a new teacher challenges his job and threatens to take away the woman he loves. Chhalaang is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: After Prabhas' Salaar postponement, THESE 4 Tamil films to release on September 28

Latest Bollywood News