Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's separate appearances at Holi bash fuel speculation amid breakup rumours Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have reportedly ended their two-year relationship that began during the filming of 'Lust Stories 2'. The breakup is said to be driven by Tamannaah's desire to settle down, which led to frequent disagreements.

Bollywood’s once-buzzing couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, have set tongues wagging once again, but this time, it’s over their recent Holi party appearance, which seemed to confirm the breakup rumours swirling around them. The two stars, who were once inseparable, made their first public appearance together since reports of their split surfaced earlier this month—but this time, they kept their distance, leaving fans and the media to speculate about their relationship status.

On March 14, both Tamannaah and Vijay attended a star-studded Holi bash hosted by Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani. However, the couple arrived separately and deliberately avoided posing together for pictures, fueling the fire of the ongoing breakup rumors. In a viral video, Tamannaah was seen entering the party with a cheerful wave to the paparazzi, while Vijay greeted his fans warmly and even playfully smeared colours on the photographers' faces — but neither of them interacted with each other.

While Tamannaah was spotted celebrating with her close friends Rasha Thadani and Pragya Kapoor, enjoying the festival with joyous hugs and candid moments, Vijay seemed to enjoy the festivities on his own. He was photographed posing with his friends, including Rasha, but never shared a frame with his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Tamannaah shared a joyful Instagram reel from the party, captioning it, “Celebrated Holi after many years… lucky to have found friends who are more like sisters @rashathadani @pragyakapoor,” but there was no mention of Vijay.

Fans immediately noticed that the couple had removed each other's pictures from their social media accounts, further confirming the split.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)(From Letf) Rasha Tadani, Vijay Varma and Pragya Kapoor

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Vijay Varma at Holi bash

Tamannaah and Vijay had been in a relationship for over two years, with their romance first coming to light during the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023. But now, as they continue to lead separate lives, it seems the once adorable duo has become Bollywood’s latest "ex-couple" to fuel speculation.

While the breakup remains unconfirmed by the stars themselves, their Holi party appearances have certainly added more fuel to the fire. Will they ever address the rumors? Fans can only wait and watch.