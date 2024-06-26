Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan's cameo to Shraddha-Rajkummar's return, takeaways from 'Stree 2' teaser

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Takeaways from Shraddha-Rajkummar's 'Stree 2' teaser

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, after a long wait, have finally disclosed the glimpses from their upcoming movie 'Stree 2'. The actors left the audience in a quite cliffhanger as part 1 of 'Stree' was released in 2018, but now, the teaser has made the fans happier. Well, the first part left everyone with many questions and now, the interesting teaser of 'Stree 2' will answer all the questions formed in the minds of the audience, when the film arrives on 15th August in the theatres. So let's have a look at some of the takeaways from Stree 2 teaser.

Shraddha's name and identity in Stree 2

Without characters, films are not possible and hence, they do have some name as their identity. In 'Stree', Rajkummar Rao played the character of Vicky while Shraddha's identity was never disclosed. She didn't even tell her name to Vicky, who was in love with her. Aparshakti Khurana as Bittu in the movie mentioned their love story will soon be complete but, Vicky still had no idea about his girlfriend's name. In the upcoming part, will Shraddha's idea be revealed?

Besides knowing the name of Shraddha's character, everyone is also curious to know which role is she going to play- Stree, a witch or Vicky's Gf? According to fans, some say she was a witch, and some say she just wanted Stree's plait that had unlimited power. In the end scene of part 1, Shraddha added Stree's plait on her, vanishing from the bus. In the teaser, the audience sees Shraddha returning to Vicky's village with a plait. So, it is really interesting to know about her role.

Tamannah Bhatia's cameo

In the teaser, fans also a glimpse of Tamannah Bhatia that too twice. Now, the questions that come in everybody's minds are is Tamannah a stree in the movie? Will Stree attack her? Or she will have some cameo role in the movie? Questions are many but, one thing to be sure of is that the actress is looking absolutely beautiful in her green outfit while dancing.

Varun Dhawan in 'Stree 2' as Bhediya

All the fans of the actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor got really happy when they saw Shraddha in a cameo role in Varun's Bhediya film in the track Thumkeshwari. No doubt, they both looked stunning together! This year released, Munjya, Varun was seen in a cameo role in the film. Now, fans are wondering if he will do any cameo as a 'Bhediya' in the upcoming film 'Stree 2'. Imagining both the duo in the film gives goosebumps.

Rajkummar Rao's relationship with Stree

In Stree, we all had seen that Rajkummar (Vicky) fell madly in love with Shraddha. They both shared a lovely moment at the bus stand before Shraddha left for her town. At that time, Shraddha asked Vicky will he wanted to be her friend. Rajkumar tried to explain another meaning of 'friendship', that is love to her in a shy state, unluckily, her ride came before he could explain her properly. Hence, it will be interesting to see whether they both come together this time or not.

Jana has recovered or does Stree still have him?

Abhishek Banerjee, who played the role of 'Jana' in the movie got abducted by Stree one night when he was walking down the streets alone like the other men got abducted. He was returned after Vicky's request. On returning home, he still showed violent episodes. The same was mentioned in Bhediya (2022), another instalment in the horror comedy universe, where Vicky described these episodes as Stree’s ‘keetanu’. Everyone will want to know if Jana has recovered completely or if Stree's 'Keetanu' is still inside him?

Who is the mystery girl in the film?

Yes, there is another mystery girl in the story besides Tamannah. You can hear the scream of another woman in the teaser, who is seen screaming in one blink-and-miss scene. Later on, that girl is seen with her head turned upside down. We had to pause quite a lot of times just to get a good look. Try to figure out who can be this actress.

Everyone who is eagerly waiting for the 'Stree 2' release wants their questions to be answered. Well, fans will not be disappointed if the makers of the movie decide to bring a new part of 'Stree' with some questions left unanswered in the second part. Surely, most of the questions will be answered soon as Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor return to the silver screen on Independence Day.

