Tadap box office collection Day 2: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's film mints Rs 8.17 cr

Directed by Milan Luthria, the action drama oozes electric chemistry between Ahan and Tara

The film had a theatrical release on December 3

Things are looking good for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap that had a great first-day opening and collected 4.05 crore on its release day. With 50% occupancy in the largest market of Maharashtra, the Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer eclipsed the biz of recent Hindi films and saw energetic footfalls even on Day-2. The intense love story was steady on Saturday collecting 4.12 crore, taking the 2 day total to 8.17 crore, all this despite the pandemic norms and sudden rains.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the numbers saying, “#Tadap grows on Day 2… Target audience driving its biz... Growth at major centres of #Delhi, #UP, #Gujarat, #Punjab is a plus… More markets should come into play on Day 3… Strong weekend on the cards expected… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹8.17 cr. #India biz.”

On December 4, the analyst shared: "#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2… Fri ? 4.05 cr. #India biz."

After the promising start at the box office, the film maintains pace even on Day-3 going by early reports and is a huge draw for the young audience and the masses.

'Tadap', presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Milan Luthria, was released on December 3.