Sushmita Sen shares handwritten love letter from fan

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who was recently seen in web show Aarya has shared on Instagram a photo of a handwritten love letter that a fan sent to her. The letter reads, "Sushmita Sen I love you"

"The ultimate #loveletter. I am blessed to receive a lot of love and kindness over the years, from all my #fans. My favourite being the old fashioned way...hand written letters!!! I've read every letter ever send to me, it's usually been an outpouring of emotions, filling pages with the overwhelming power of love and belonging!!! Yet, this is the first time, I've received a letter that took a second to read but it's simplicity will resonate a lifetime!!! I LOVE YOU TOO!!! #sharing #love #simplicity #depth #awesomeness #duggadugga," the actress wrote on Instagram while sharing the photo.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen recently made a comeback after five years through the web series Aarya. The series, which also marked her digital debut, saw her return to the acting after the Bengali film, Nirbaak.

