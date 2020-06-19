Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALSANDIPSSINGH Sandip mentioned that he still believes that they both were made for each other.

Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh penned an emotional message for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, saying that only she could have saved him. Praising Ankita in the long Instagram post, Sandip mentioned that he still believes that they both were made for each other. Sharing a photo of himself posing with Sushant and Ankita, the filmmaker revealed that Ankita still hasn't removed his name from the nameplate of her house.

"Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi!," he wrote.

"Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid!," Sandeep added reminiscing the good old days they had spent together.

"I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it," he concluded.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande came close while playing the lead roles in Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Rishta. The duo was loved for their onscreen chemistry and soon his on-screen wife Ankita turned into his real-life love interest. Sushant and Ankita dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016. They never spoke about their breakup. However, back then, Sushant in a tweet mentioned that "neither she was an alcoholic nor am a womaniser". This was aimed at putting a full stop to the rumours regarding their separation.

In an interview to ETimes, Sushant's stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi said, “When we were talking he told me how indebted he was to his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. According to him, she supported him very much when they were on television and during their struggling days. He became a big star. This is a real quality in somebody to look back and even if you are not with that person, appreciate them for what they have done for you. Even though their relationship went sour, he had only good things to say about her."

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was laid to rest on June 15 after his father arrived from Patna. On Thursday, his family immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Patna.

For the unversed, Sushant shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to carve a niche for himself with films such as Kai Po Che!, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. His last film is Dil Bechara, which is yet to be released.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage