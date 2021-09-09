Subrata Roy biopic: Gulzar, AR Rahman reunite for Sandeep Ssingh's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CLAPNUMBERHINDI Gulzar, AR Rahman

For the Hindi film industry, two names define quality and integrity - AR Rahman and Gulzar. Oscar-winner AR Rahman has created mellifluous music that has made international headlines and Padma Bhushan and Oscar winner Gulzar has written unforgettable lyrics defining India over the decades. Now, Sandeep Singh under his banner Legend Global Studio has brought both these legends together for his upcoming project - a biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy.

Subrata Roy is the Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar. He and his two companies were barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2010. According to reports, the regulatory body made accusations against the group that they had raised several crores through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) that SEBI considered wrong. Roy was then jailed for over two years. Roy has been out on parole since 2016.

AR Rahman has shared his sentiments on the collaboration, "Gulzar Saab's soulful lyrics are extremely inspiring for a musician and I hope I can do justice to the lyrics and the story. I am looking forward to this collaboration."

Gulzar Saab adds, "It will be wonderful to collaborate with Rahman again. Subrata Roy's life is enigmatic and inspiring. Rahman is a wonderful artist and musician and I look forward to this collaboration."

Talking about the project filmmaker Sandeep Singh shared, "It gives me unbelievable joy to bring these legends of lyrics and music together for a project that is extremely close to my heart. I have been an ardent admirer of the work of AR Rahman ji and Gulzar Saab. Their contribution to the cinema cannot be measured and I am humbled that they are a part of my project. Subrata Roy Sir's life is a tremendous story of grit, determination, and success and it needs the support of these two geniuses to realise this dream on 70 mm. I am humbled and overwhelmed"

News of the Subrata Roy Biopic first broke last month when it was announced that Sandeep Singh had acquired the rights of the film. The film is reported to be one that will span several continents and traverse the tycoon's journey over the decades. The title and cast of the biopic are expected to be announced shortly.