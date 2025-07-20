Special Ops 2: Who is Kay Kay Menon aka Himmat Singh's real-life Saroj? Know about his actor wife here Kay Kay Menon's most anticipated web series, 'Special Ops 2', was released on July 18. Since then, the curiosity about his real-life wife has also increased, as the show portrays a healthy relationship between Himmat Singh and Saroj.

Special Ops 2 has been released on Jio Hotstar and given that this was one of the most awaited sequels in recent times, the attention the show is getting is obvious. With Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker, this time, Tahir Raj Bhasin has also made an entry into Neeraj Pandey's show. Along with having thrills and suspense, the show also has a fair share of moments of Menon aka Himmat Singh, having a healthy relationship with Saroj, played by Gautami Kapoor. But do you know who Kay Kay Menon's real-life wife is? Hint: She is a famous TV actress.

Kay Kay Menon is married to this TV star

Kay Kay Menon married famous TV actress Nivedita Bhattacharya in the year 2005. Nivedita has worked in TV shows, films and OTT series. She started her acting career in 1997 with the TV show 'Kya Baat Hai'. After this, she appeared in many popular serials like 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Gunahon Ka Devta' and 'Saath Phere: Saloni Ka Safar.' She also showed her talent in films. Nivedita featured in 'Kya Kehna', 'Phobia', 'Aiyaary' and 'The Vaccine War'.

Nivedita and Kay Kay's love story started from the theatre days

Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita met during the theatre days. Their common friends introduced them and then their friendship slowly turned into love. In an interview, Nivedita had revealed that both of them got married for practical reasons. Both were in a struggling phase, and they thought that if they lived in the same house, they would also save on rent.

They like to keep their life private

Even after so many years of marriage, both of them always keep their personal life private. The special thing is that the couple has decided not to have a child by mutual consent. Both are very happy in their lives and focus on their respective work.

