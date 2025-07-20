Chandra Barot, the director of Don, dies at 86, was battling pulmonary fibrosis for past seven years Chandra Barot, the director of Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic Don took his last breath on Sunday. He was 86 years of age.

Chandra Barot, who gave Indian cinema one of its classics, Don (1978), took his last breath on Sunday. The filmmaker, who was battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years, died at the age of 86. 'He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years,' his wife, Deepa Barot, told TOI after confirming his death. Barot was being treated at Guru Nanak Hospital. He was previously admitted to Jaslok Hospital as well.

Chandra Barot started as Assistant Director

The 1978 film Don, which has achieved cult status in India and served as the basis for numerous remakes and scenes, notably the Shah Rukh Khan version that was the subject of some controversy in 2023, is the work for which Chandra Barot is most famous. In Purab Aur Pachhim, Barot also served as actor-director Manoj Kumar's assistant director. Following Don, he directed the Rs 3 crore-grossing Bengali film Aashrita in 1989. Among his shelved films are Neil Ko Pakadna....Impossible and Hong Kong Wali Script.

A look at his filmography

He worked as the Assistant Director on 1970's Purab Aur Pachhim, 1970's Yaadgaar, 1972's Shor and 1974's Roti Kapada Aur Makaan. Later, he came up with his first directorial Don in 1978. In the year 1989, he directed the Bengali film Aashrita. Then in 1991, he made the film Pyar Bhara Dil.

