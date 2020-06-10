Sonu Sood wins internet with quirky reply to man who asked for help to elope with girlfriend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD The Bollywood actor was quick to reply with a “better idea”.

Sonu Sood is not just helping migrant workers reach home but also entertaining his fans on social media with his quirky replies. On Wednesday, the actor met with a hilarious request from a man, who asked for help to elope with his girlfriend amid the coronavirus pandemic. The user had tweeted in reply to Sonu Sood's post: “Bhai.. Mujhe bhi kahi chhod do.. Girlfriend ke sath Bhagnaa hai!! Andman nicobar hi chhod do bhai (Please drop me somewhere. I need to elope with my girlfriend, you can drop me at Andaman Nicobar islandds too)!!”

The Bollywood actor was quick to reply with a “better idea”, saying: “Mere paas isase behtar idea hai. Kyu na aap dono ke saath aap dono ke parivaar ko bhi bhej doon? Chat mangni aur pat byaah? (Why don’t I send your family members with you too, you guys can easily get married then)."

मेरे पास इस से बेहतर idea है। क्यूँ ना आप दोनो के साथ आप लोगों के परिवार को भी भेज दूँ। चट मँगनी और पट ब्याह। ❣️ https://t.co/lDtfatY0ka — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

On Tuesday, Sonu dismissed all the reports claiming that he was stopped from entering a railway station in Mumbai.

“Just to set the record straight - I was not stopped from entering the station. I absolutely respect the protocols and have duly followed it. I had requested the state government for the train so that I could send the migrants back home to reunite them with their families,” Sonu tweeted.

“As there were almost two thousand people. I am extremely thankful to the state govt, Hon. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @AslamShaikh_MLA for helping me bring a smile on the faces of all migrants! Jai Hind,” he added.

