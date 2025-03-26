Sonu Sood shares health update of wife and other family members, says they are recovering well Sonu Sood's wife and two other family members met with an accident on Tuesday. They were taken to an Mumbai hospital and now the actor has shared their health update.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday to share the health update of his wife. The actor thanked his fans for praying for his family's recovery and said that they are recovering well.

'Dua mein badi takat hoti hai and we have felt it once again. Thank you so much for all the prayers and heartfelt messages. We truly appreciate your support. Sonali and the other two family members are recovering well. Forever grateful for your love and kindness. Sonu Sood & Family,' read the caption.

Where did the accident happen?

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's wife Sonali Sood, his sister and his nephew were victims of a major accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway on Monday 24 March. As soon as the actor got the news of this car accident, he rushed to the hospital. Now he has given his wife's health update. At the same time, according to the hospital bulletin, Sonali and her sister suffered multiple injuries in the accident. Although their condition is stable, they are still under observation at a private hospital in Nagpur, where they were admitted around 10.30 pm on Monday.

The hospital statement said, 'Sonali Sood, her sister and nephew were brought to the emergency department of Max Hospital, Nagpur last night [on Monday] at around 10:30 pm. They were reportedly injured in a road accident. All three patients were conscious. They had several scratches and several bruises and luckily they did not suffer internal injuries. His nephew was discharged after first aid. Sonali Sood and her sister are under observation and their condition is improving. Their condition is stable.'

Sonu Sood was last seen in Fateh

Talking about the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in 'Fateh'. The film is inspired by real-life cybercrime incidents that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is yet to share the details of his upcoming films.