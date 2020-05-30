Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari, earns praise for his good work

Image Source : TWITTER/BSKOSHYARI Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Actor Sonu Sood who is earning praise for his heroic work of sending stranded migrant labourers to their home town, met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Governor applauded the work that Sonu Sood has been doing tirelessly. Bhagat Singh Koshyari also assured him of full support in his noble cause.

A statement from Raj Bhavan read: "Film star Sonu Sood called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday (30th May). Shri Sood briefed the Governor about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his good work and assured him of his fullest support in his endeavours."

Film star @SonuSood called on at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai today. Shri Sood briefed about his ongoing work to help the migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. Applauded his great work and assured him of his fullest support in these endeavours. pic.twitter.com/oUMfIQGTeX — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) May 30, 2020

Sonu is earning praise by people from his fraternity as well. Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan have applauded the actor for working at the frontline. Sharing a photo of the actor waving goodbye to the migrants, Shilpa wrote, "A superhero has been working tirelessly from the frontlines to ensure our fellow citizens in need reach their homes safely. This is a beautiful, humbling & selfless gesture that has eased thousands of lives at a time when there's so much pain & suffering. the example you've set speaks volumes of kind of person you are & will be remembered by generations to come"

Neha Dhupia also hailed the Sonu. He tweeted, "@SonuSood so proud of you ... true hero" Filmmaker Farah Khan also shared on her Instagram story and said, "U did it. Proud of you my friend."

Kubra Sait said, "So much love for the new age non mythical real flesh and blood super hero of our times. Through the adversities and lows there is @SonuSood who just makes you nod your head and smile. Ah! Bless you saab. It’s my honour to even say, 'I know you.'"

The actor recently airlifted a total of 177 migrant workers of Odisha stuck in Kerala’s Ernakulam. Sood took permission from the respective state governments to have Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports opened. He arranged a special aircraft from Bengaluru which airlifted the girls from Kerala to Bhubaneswar. Reportedly, the girls had been employed in stitching and embroidery work at a factory in Kerala.

