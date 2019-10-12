Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh reunite in Pati Patni Aur Woh

After spreading the magic of friendship with their film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan and his co-star Sunny Singh are all set to reunite in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. On Saturday, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a picture on Instagram with Sunny and captioned it saying, Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne. #PatiPatniAurWoh mein @mesunnysingh” The actor shared a selfie in which they looked as charming as they can be.

Even director Madassar Aziz confirmed the news and told Mumbai Mirror, “Sunny’s character is something he has never done before because of it’s setting, in the heartland Uttar Pradesh. We had a great time shooting with him.” He added, “Kartik and Sunny are friends and hence share a sense of humour and comic timing from before. What’s interesting though is that they can barely give a composite shot together because either one of them bursts out laughing.”

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan had also reunited with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for Pati Patni Aur Woh. It is said that she was roped in to recreate the role of Parveen Babi as Neena from the 1978 BR Chopra original film.

Other than Kartik Aaryan, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in the lead role. It is not yet revealed who will be playing what in the film but the actors keep teasing fans with BTS photos and videos from the sets. On the other ahnd, it is rumoured that Bhumi will be seen playing Kartik’s, aka Chintu Tyagi’s, wife and Ananya will be his glamorous secretary.

Meanwhile, Sunny Singh is ruling the headlines for his next film called Ujda Chaman. He is playing a bald man looking for a wife in the film which is very similar to Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Bala. The makers of both the films are currently in a tug of war about the release date as well as the copyrights of their films.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Related video:

Tera Yaar Hoon Main | Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Also read: Not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai?

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page