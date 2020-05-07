Sonakshi Sinha says her Ramayan gaffe was embarrassing, calls it an honest mistake

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on her Ramayan gaffe

Sonakshi Sinha is still not spared for her Ramayan gaffe which happened around five-six months back. After Ramayan's re-run, trolling again began for her. In a recent interaction, Sonakshi opened up about the incessant trolling that she has been facing since then. The actress said that the moment was a bit embarrassing but it was an honest mistake. Sonakshi said there comes a moment in everyone's life when one can go blank. She adds that it is disheartening for her to see that people still troll her for that one goof-up which she made months ago.

For the unversed, on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sonakshi was asked, ‘According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani booti (herb) for whom?” She got visibly confused between four options - Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama and opted for a lifeline.

And, then host Amitabh Bachchan schooled her, saying: “Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayana.Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti?"

Replying to this, the actor said that she didn't want to take the risk for her co-contestant. However, this didn't help her much causing endless trolling.

Lately, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, while talking about the reruns of the old classic on Doordarshan. Emphasising the importance of reruns of shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat, Mukesh said that this will be useful for those who have no knowledge about mythological sagas.

“I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for. There is a video doing the rounds where few boys are asked whose Mama (uncle) was Kans and they got scared to answer. Some said Duryodhan, others said something else, so they are not aware of the mythology,” Mukesh told Times of India in an interview.

Fed up of all the hate messages, Sonakshi Sinha responded to the trolls with a witty message. "Lots of you have Ramayan related questions. Please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!", the actress wrote on her Instagram story.

