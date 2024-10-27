Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who's winning in the advance booking race?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's advance booking here

2024 is going to witness a box office clash of two big films this Diwali. Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with face each other in theatres this Friday. Both films have garnered a lot of buzz and fans are eagerly waiting for their release. Advance booking in India is hanging in the balance, as no film distributor is ready to compromise, so international bookings have already started, which shows which film is leading and which is lagging behind.

See earnings of both films here

According to reports, Singham Again has overtaken Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in pre-sales, especially in the UAE market. The cop drama has already earned around Rs 66 lakh in pre-sales across 64 shows at VOX Cinemas, of which 505 tickets have been sold so far. This great initial response has given it a lead of around 84 per cent in pre-sale revenue compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has sold only 269 tickets, earning around Rs 35.93 lakh.

Singham Again sells more tickets

Singham Again has also enjoyed a solid lead in ticket sales, with around 87 per cent more tickets sold than its rival. The trailer of the film, which is slated to release on October 7, 2024, has added to the excitement, leading to high expectations for the Diwali weekend.

Movie ticket sales

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again has garnered ticket sales of $5500 at Regal Cinemas in the USA, which is higher than the $3000 earned by Kartik Aaryan's film. This trend has extended beyond Regal to Cinemark and other theatre chains. Similarly, Singham Again has outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in key international markets like the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

A big Bollywood clash

The two films are quite different in terms of budget. While both films are produced by successful franchises, Singham Again has a comparatively bigger scale, cast and budget. Looking at these international figures, it seems that Ajay Devgn's Singham Again might do better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, Kartik and his luck with comedy films cannot be underestimated that too if he's returning to the horror-comedy genre with the OG Vidya Balan.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty confirms Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan's cameo in 'Singham Again' | WATCH