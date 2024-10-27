Rohit Shetty confirms Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan's cameo in 'Singham Again' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rohit has confirmed Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again will hit theatres this Diwali. Its trailer was also released, which got a good response from the audience. The fifth film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe will make several big actors collaborations as Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the film along with Ajay, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Apart from that, rumours were ripe that Salman Khan will also be seen in a cameo in Singham Again. A possible crossover of his Dabangg character Chulbul Pandey had got his fans excited. Now the filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also confirmed this news.

Rohit Shetty makes a big confirmation

Now it is confirmed that Salman will be seen in Singham Again. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty came to promote their film Singham Again on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18. During this, Salman said, 'Ajay and Rohit you are welcome on our show'. In response to this, Rohit said, 'You are welcome to our Cop Universe.' Now everything seems clear with this statement by the director. If reports are to be believed about Salman's cameo then his sequence in the film will be about 2 minutes long.

Chulbul talks

A few days ago, Akshay also posted a photo on social media. The caption of this photo of Akshay has given a big hint of Salman being in Singham Again too. "Hum sab ne mil ke ki bohot si Chulbul baatein.#SinghamAgain," read his caption. After this, it is believed that Chulbul Pandey is coming to support Singham. Akshay will also be seen in his character of Sooryavanshi, while Ranveer will reprise his role of Simba. Arjun Kapoor's character will be a villain in this film. Now it remains to be seen how Rohit Shetty has given Chulbul an entry into his cop universe. Moreover, with this move, Salman Khan's fans have now become more excited for Singham Again.

A clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again also clashes with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The makers of both films are putting in a lot of effort before the release. These films are bringing the third part of their franchise. Vidya Balan has also returned to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise with the third part. Now it only remains to see which film will win the box office battle.

