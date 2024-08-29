Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan starrer 'Yudhra' trailer promises action, drama & romance | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Yudhra' trailer out now

Excel Entertainment, after teasing the audience with striking character posters, has now unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of Yudhra! This high-octane trailer showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi as the fierce Yudhra, Malavika Mohanan as the captivating Nikhat, and Raghav Juyal as the menacing villain Shafiq. The trailer promises a thrilling action drama with stylish action sequences and drama.

The Yudhra trailer is out now

The trailer features jaw-dropping action scenes and a gripping story that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Siddhant Chaturvedi takes on a bold new role, Malavika Mohanan’s compelling performance adds significant depth to the film. Director Ravi Udyawar, known for his exceptional work on MOM, brings a fresh and exciting vision to the film.

Steller star cast

Raghav Juyal stepping into the role of a formidable villain who will stop at nothing to challenge Yudhra. His transformation from a celebrated dancer and actor to a chilling antagonist is nothing short of remarkable, especially following his standout performance in Kill. This face-off between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling rivalries in recent cinema, and fans are eagerly awaiting the epic showdown. Apart from them Malavika Mohanan will be finally seen making her big Bollywood debut with Yudhra. She was last seen in a Bollywood film with Ishan Khatter, titled as Beyond The Clouds.

About the film

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by the dynamic duo Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently delivered iconic films such as Lakshya, Don, the Fukrey franchise, Gully Boy, and the hit series Mirzapur. Coming from the house of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment 'Yudhra' is directed by Ravi Udyawar. With the film set to hit theatres on September 20, and the trailer has only heightened the anticipation for what is shaping up to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

