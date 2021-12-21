Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHWETATRIPATHI Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' to release in January 2022

Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that upcoming series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", starring Shweta Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, will release on January 14, 2022. The psychological drama is set against the backdrop of crime and desire with themes of twisted love and power, Netflix said in a statement.

Created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, known for popular television shows including "Balika Vadhu" and "Apharan", the series boasts of an ensemble cast including Bhasin, Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar and Hetal Gada, among others.

Based in the fictional town of Onkara, the story follows a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him.

"As Purva's ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller," the official logline read.

Sengupta also serves as writer along with Anahata Menon and Varun Badola for the series, which is produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt. Ltd.