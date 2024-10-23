Shoojit Sircar announces his next with Abhishek Bachchan titled 'I Want To Talk' | WATCH teaser

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER I Want To Talk will release on November 22, 2024.

Iconic filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday treated his fans by announcing his upcoming film with Abhishek Bachchan. The film is titled I Want To Talk. Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the Hindi film is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 22. It was previously scheduled for a November 15 release and now is pushed by a week. AB, who was last seen in the 2023 film Ghoomer, shared the title announcement teaser on his official social media pages.

"We all know that one person who lives to talk. Here’s the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!" he captioned the post.

Watch the teaser:

Fans reaction

Soon after the film announcement video was shared online, fans of the filmmaker and actor chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Awesome..... goosebumps....waiting for this.'' Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented to Abhishek's post and wrote, ''One of my favourite filmmaker’s and my favourite person and incredible actor! Is going to result in magic.'' Actor Sonu Sood commented, ''looks awesome brother.'' Director-actor Anurag Kashyap wrote, ''Wow .. what a teaser !!''

Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Sikandar Kher, and Farah Khan Kunder also dropped a special message for Abhishek Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar for their upcoming film.

Sircar's last directorial was the multiple National Award-winning movie Sardar Udham (2021), starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of the Indian revolutionary. Abhishek Bachchan has several other films in his kitty including multi-starrer Housefull 5 and Be Happy.

