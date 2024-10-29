BMW car worth 80 lakh stolen from Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant in Mumbai | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BMW car worth 80 lakh stolen from Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant in Mumbai

A BMW Z4 belonging to businessman Ruhan Feroz Khan was reportedly stolen from a parking lot at Bastion on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar West. Ruhan had entrusted the car to the waiter, but when he locked it he found it missing. At about 2 am, CCTV footage confirmed the robbery.

Police investigation underway

The Shivaji Park police have launched an investigation, and a case has been registered under Section 303(2) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) 2023. Police are currently analysing the CCTV footage and tracing those involved in the incident.

About Bastian - At the Top

Owned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bastion is known for its fine dining and panoramic views of the city, a favorite of Mumbai’s elite. The popular restaurant further strengthened Shetty’s presence in the luxury hospitality business.

Shilpa Shetty’s profile

Bollywood icon Shilpa Shetty made her debut in Baazigar (1993) and went on to star in notable films like Dhadkan and Phir Milenge. In addition to her acting career, she is a wellness influencer, author and successful entrepreneur who has invested in fitness and health businesses.

Also read | Two dead, eight injured in Patna metro tunnel construction accident