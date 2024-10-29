Two dead, eight injured in Patna metro tunnel construction accident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Patna: A bulldozer parked next to the partially-demolished old building.

A tragic accident took place at the Patna Metro construction site near the NIT exit, killing two workers and injuring eight others when the brakes of a loco pickup failed. The incident occurred during the night shift when a loaded loco pickup became inoperable and ran over several workers. This is reported to be the most serious accident at any Patna Metro construction site to date.

Brake failure and delay in response

The workers alleged that a pickup truck entered the road around 10 p.m., and it took more than an hour for information about the accident to reach authorities. Police arrived at the scene around midnight to begin a rescue.

Workers raise concerns on safety

About 25 workers were on-site at the time, with several expressing concerns about supervisors not being available during night shifts. After the accident, workers expressed frustration and anger, calling for improved safety measures.