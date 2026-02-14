Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main hit theatres: A look at films where animals prey on humans

New Delhi:

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s film Tu Yaa Main, which hit theatres on Friday, February 13, 2026, has been making headlines for its unique storyline. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the survival thriller follows two content creators trapped with a deadly crocodile in a drained resort pool.

This, however, is not the first time audiences have seen an animal-attack storyline. From Khoon Bhari Maang to Kall, let's take a look at films where animals have preyed on humans.

Tu Yaa Main (2026)

The film, Tu Yaa Main follows the story of Avani Shah, a young influencer also known as Miss Vanity, and Maruti, an underground rapper known as Flo Para, who are very different from each other. Yet, life brings them together when they are forced to collaborate on a social media project and eventually fall in love.

The plot takes a thrilling turn when they find themselves trapped in a hotel swimming pool and fight for their survival as a crocodile entered the pool through a nearby water source. Notably, Tu Yaa Main, is an official adaption of the Thai film, The Pool.

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

The 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang has one of the most memorable revenge scenes involving an animal attack in Bollywood. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film follows Aarti (Rekha), a wealthy widow who without knowing marries Sanjay (Kabir Bedi), who plots with her friend Nandini to steal her fortune.

During a boat trip, Sanjay tries to kill Aarti by pushing her into waters infested with a crocodile. But she survives and got rescued by a kind farmer. The plot takes a turn when she undergoes plastic surgery to become a glamorous Jyoti. She then returned for revenge and lures Sanjay to the same spot, where the crocodile finally claims him, serving justice in a dramatic turn of events.

Kaal (2005)

The 2005 film Kaal tells the story of a wildlife expert and a group of friends who must fight for survival against mysterious supernatural creatures in Jim Corbett National Park.

Written and directed by Soham Shah, Kaal features Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol in the lead roles.

Also Read: Valentine's Day: Saiyaara, Aap Jaisa Koi to Qarib Qarib Singlle, romantic films to watch on OTT