Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's power-packed film to release on July 22

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ SANJAY DUTT Shamshera Announcement Teaser out

Highlights Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Shamshera' to release in theatres on July 22

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles

In the wake of COVID, the release of much-awaited actioner has been delayed multiple times

After a long wait, the makers of the much-awaited film Shamshera announced a new release date on Friday (January 11). Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the action-packed thriller is stated to release on July 22. Updating the new release date, Indian film critic and trade analyst took to Twitter and wrote, "RANBIR KAPOOR: 'SHAMSHERA' ON 22 JULY... #YRF locks the release date of #Shamshera: 22 July 2022... Stars #RanbirKapoor, #VaaniKapoor and #SanjayDutt... Directed by #KaranMalhotra... In #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu. #YRF50."

In the announcement date teaser, we get to see Sanjay Dutt, Vaani and Ranbir decoding who Shamshera is and why freedom plays a crucial role. Appearing in the black and white teaser video Ranbir Kapoor says, "Karam se Dacait.. Dharam Se Azad," as he introduces Shamshera. Take a look

Sanjay Dutt too dropped the teaser and tweeted, "#Shamshera will rise! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Announcing the same, Vaani Kapoor wrote, "The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Checkout the link in bio. #RanbirKapoor @duttsanjay @karanmalhotra21 @yrf #Shamshera22ndJuly."

Earlier, on Ranbir birthday, Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actor's look from 'Shamshera'. In the poster, the face of the 39-year-old actor is visible as he peers into the distance. However, we don't get to see the complete visual. Without sharing too much, the camera focuses on Ranbir's intense eyes. With long hair, the actor is flaunting a mysterious mark on his forehead.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera,' the film was previously stated to release on March 18, 2022.