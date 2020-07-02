Shakuntala Devi release date out: Vidya Balan's film to premiere on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video

Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO YOUTUBE Shakuntala Devi release date out: Vidya Balan's film to premiere on July 31

Amazon Prime Video today announced the global premiere of eagerly awaited Hindi title, Shakuntala Devi exclusively on the streaming service. Directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the biographical drama stars National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan in the lead, essaying the role of the globally renowned Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

The biopic, which features Vidya Balan in the titular role of the well-known mathematician, was among the first major movies to head to a digital streaming platform amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has led to the closing of cinema screens across the country.

Vidya Balan shared the announcement video on Twitter."Experience the story of an extraordinary mind! #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime premieres July 31, on @PrimeVideoIN," she captioned the clip.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra (Dangal,Badhaai Ho), who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta (Mardaani 2) and Amit Sadh (Breathe, Kai Po Che) in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

The film was scheduled to be theatrically released on May 8 but was delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Amazon has previously released director Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", with five other films from the south, including "Penguin", "Law", "French Biryani", "Sufiyum Sujathayum".

More films heading to streaming platforms include "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl", which will be available on Netflix, and "Laxxmi Bomb", "Bhuj: The Pride of India", "Sadak 2", "Dil Bechara", "The Big Bull", "Khuda Haafiz" and "Lootcase" on Disney+Hotstar.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage