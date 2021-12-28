Shahid Kapoor's Jersey release date postponed due to rising COVID cases in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated film Jersey has been delayed. The filmmakers announced the same on Tuesday reasoning that they have decided to delay the theatrical release of the film due to rising COVID cases in India and new guidelines issued by the government. However, the makers haven't announced Jersey's new release date yet.

The statement reads: “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!”

In the film, Shahid will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur who was most recently seen in 'Dhamaka'. He will be seen as a cricketer, who sets out to chase his dreams for the love of his son. The film follows the story of an underdog and celebrates the human spirit. While the film features Shahid as the protagonist, it also stars his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

As the audience is eagerly waiting to witness the sports drama on the silver screen, Shahid in an earlier interaction with the media revealed something about his experience of working in the film, which makes it worth the wait.

The actor had said, "'Jersey' is a strong story with a new, original and fresh character. You could also say, I tried my best not to do this film. Credit to Gowtam for working with me and waiting for me. I'm so happy I did this movie. I can safely say this is my best film yet (sic)."

Hailing the team for its perseverance, Shahid added, "I want to thank Allu Arvind sir and Dil Raju for having the heart and being the producers that they are. I must say they are lovers of cinema in the true sense. They wanted to share the story the way we had conceived it. I am happy that the film is coming out on the big screen, the way it was supposed to. It was the most collaborative and understanding team I have worked with in a long time", he added.

'Jersey', directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi was slated to hit the theatres on December 31. The makers are yet to announce a new release date.

Watch the trailer of the film here: