Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' to Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2', most anticipated Bollywood films of 2025

In 2025, Bollywood is set to inaugurate spectacular films that will enthrall movie lovers with a rich collection of high-budget productions. It promises to offer a wonderful mix of grand historical epics, thrilling spy thrillers and captivating romantic dramas. With a commitment to the latest storytelling and amazing visuals, the upcoming films are set to leave a mark on the world of cinema. Let's take a look at the 5 most anticipated films to watch out for in 2025.

War 2

The excitement for the latest instalment in Yash Raj Films' extended spy universe, War 2, is palpable. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel delves deeper into the mysterious character of Major Kabir Dhaliwal, played by the charismatic Hrithik Roshan. The film marks the debut of Jr NTR in Hindi cinema and also sees Kiara Advani joining the exciting franchise. The film is expected to have thrilling action sequences, a gripping storyline, and stellar performances.

King

After giving three back-to-back hits in 2023, SRK made his fans dull with no releases this year. However, the superstar will be compensating for the absence with his next film King. With this film, SRK's daughter Suhana Khan will also make her theatrical debut. The film is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and it is being directed by Jhankar Beats famed Sujoy Ghosh. Pathaan directed Siddharth Anand has co-written King.

Alpha

Yash Raj Films is breaking new ground in its spy universe with Alpha, the first female-centric film. The action-thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as the lead super agents. Directed by Shiv Rawal, Alpha promises to offer a compelling story, high-energy action, and a fresh approach to the spy genre.

Sikander

Salman Khan's Sikander is next on this list. With Sikander, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman are coming together again after a decade. The film is being directed by AR Murugadoss. The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced action film 'Sikander' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles. This film is set to release on Eid 2025.

Jolly LLB 3

The beloved courtroom drama franchise returns with Jolly LLB 3, which will once again see the pairing of Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar. Following the success of the previous instalments, this new chapter will offer a mix of sharp satire, humour, and subtle commentary on the Indian judicial system. As the story unfolds, viewers will get to experience being involved in a complex legal battle that will resonate with current social issues. The film will not only be a source of entertainment but will also inspire critical reflection on India's legal landscape.

There are several other films too that are much awaited in 2025. This includes Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's untitled next. 2025 will also witness Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein and Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle.

