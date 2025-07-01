Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor praise Anupam Kher's starrer 'Tanvi The Great' trailer, share post Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor praised the trailer of Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' on social media. The makers of Anupam Kher's starrer 'Tanvi The Great' released the official trailer of the film on Monday, June 30, 2025.

The official trailer of 'Tanvi The Great' is winning hearts on the internet. It was released by the makers on various social media platforms on Monday, June 30, 2025. This film marked the directorial debut of veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor took to their respective social media handles and praised the trailer of 'Tanvi The Great' with heartfelt notes.

Shah Rukh Khan says 'Tanvi The Great is looking awesome'

By sharing the trailer video on his Instagram story, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "To my friend @AnupamPKher who has always taken chances… whether it’s acting, filmmaking or life!! The trailer of #TanviTheGreat is looking awesome. All the best on this journey!!"

The Fighter actor Anil Kapoor shared the trailer of 'Tanvi The Great' on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Some stories stay with you long after the screen fades to black…#TanviTheGreat is one of them. Watch the trailer now – it’s powerful, heartfelt, and deeply inspiring, all my prayers and luck for the success of this labour of love from @anupampkher Releasing in cinemas on July 18th. Don’t miss it."

About 'Tanvi The Great'

For the unversed, the film 'Tanvi The Great' premiered at several film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival this year. The film is set to hit the silver screens on July 18, 2025. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Nassar, and Karan Tacker in the lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a woman with autism named 'Tanvi Raina', who learns of her deceased Indian Army father's dream to salute the flag at Siachen Glacier. Shubhangi Dutt is playing the role of Tanvi and making her debut with this film.

