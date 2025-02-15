Sci-Fi supernatural thriller 'BAIDA' teaser unveiled, set to hit theatres on March 21 | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE BAIDA

The much-anticipated teaser of Sudhanshu Rai’s sci-fi supernatural thriller BAIDA has finally been released, instantly captivating audiences with its unique blend of ancient Indian philosophy and futuristic storytelling. Directed by Puneet Sharma, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience, immersing viewers in an otherworldly journey filled with mystery, danger, and illusion.

The teaser opens with a powerful shloka from the Bhagavad Gita – "Nainaṃ chindanti śastrāṇi nainaṃ dahati pāvakaḥ," emphasizing the immortality of the soul. This sets the stage for an adrenaline-fueled adventure as Sudhanshu Rai, who plays the lead role, embarks on a perilous quest through the realms of darkness. The protagonist finds himself ensnared by sinister forces, leading to a dramatic confrontation that blurs the lines between reality and illusion.

Set against hauntingly beautiful landscapes, BAIDA transports viewers to a mystical forest where an enigmatic Sarangi player warns of lurking dangers. The teaser showcases gripping visuals of fog-shrouded woods, British-era prisoners, and surreal huts that suggest a deeper, more supernatural undercurrent. Edited by Kantara-fame Pratheek Shetty, the film is already garnering praise for its atmospheric cinematography and spine-chilling narrative.

Featuring a stellar cast, including Hiten Tejwani and Sourabh Raaj Jain in never-seen-before avatars, BAIDA marks the on-screen debut of Doctor Shekhawat, a beloved character from Sudhanshu Rai’s literary works, played by Tarun Khanna. As the teaser went live on YouTube, netizens flooded the comments with excitement, drawing comparisons to global hits like Stranger Things, Dark, and critically acclaimed Indian films Tumbbad and Kantara.

Reacting to the overwhelming response, director Puneet Sharma shared, “BAIDA is an engaging tale filled with powerful characters that will leave a lasting impression on cine-goers. The Indian audience craves fresh, unexpected storytelling, and BAIDA is designed to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride. We are humbled by the positive reactions and can’t wait to present the film on March 21.”

Shot primarily in India’s Hindi heartland, including Gorakhpur and Delhi, BAIDA is based on one of Sudhanshu Rai’s most popular stories. Distributed by Panorama Studios and co-produced by Clelia Angelon, the film is set to be a genre-defining spectacle. With its unique narrative, stunning visuals, and intense performances, BAIDA is poised to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.