Sanjay Khan relaunching son Zayed Khan with Indo-Pak hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman biopic

Sanjay Khan's son Zayed Khan started his Bollywood career with the 2003 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne and looked promising in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na (2004). However, things didn't seem to work for the actor thereafter even though he appeared in several movies such as Fight Club - Members Only, Mission Istaanbul and Speed. In 2017, Zayed Khan made his television debut in Haasil playing the lead role of Ranvir Raichand. Now, father Sanjay Khan has decided to revive Zayed Khan's Bollywood career as the veteran producer-actor has announced that he is all set to relaunch his son in Bollywood,

Sanjay Khan is all set to make a movie on the1947 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman with his son Zayed Khan in the lead tole. Talking about relaunching his son in Bollywood, Sanjay Khan spoke to Mid-day and said, “He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie".

He added, “I am working hard on the script because I want to make it as authentic as possible. I want to depict the Indian Army’s bravery, and how they fought despite not being armed with sufficient artillery and equipment.”

With Brigadier Mohammad Usman biopic, Sanjay Khan is returning to directing films after 18 years. In the past, he has directed successful TV shows such as Sword of Tipu Sultan and Jai Hanuman.

