Samir Soni joins Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre

Samir Soni and Emraan Hashmi are shooting for the film in Delhi -NCR

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan have been in the news ever since the first look of the film was unveiled. Kriti Kharbanda was set to feature in the film however, she quit the film later. The actress and the production house issue a statement clarifying that they have parted way mutually. TV actress Krystle D’Souza will replace her in the film. Now, there’s another new coming in regarding the cast of the film. Actor Samir Soni has joined the cast of the film and has even begun shooting for it.

Samir took to his Instagram to share a picture with Emraan Hashmi, announcing the news. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Pleasure working with the fine, talented and intelligent @therealemraan. #chehre #film," Samir captioned a selfie with Emraan.”

The actors are currently in Delhi- NCR for the shoot of the film. Samir Soni was last seen in Student of The Year 2 and Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, Chehre is being directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film which was earlier slated to release in February next year but will now hit the theatres on April 4, 2020.

New release date... Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi... #Chehre to release on 24 April 2020... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... Presenting the first look of the actors: pic.twitter.com/QHV2dboMpg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2019

