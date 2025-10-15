Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen share a warm hug at Vikram Phadnis's fashion show, leave fans gushing | Viral Salman Khan's interaction with his 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' co-star Sushmita Sen became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, where the duo was seen sharing a warm hug. Read on to know the details. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan became the star of the show for renowned fashion designer Vikram Phadnis. The fashion show took place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Several pictures and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Salman Khan's interaction with his 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' co-star Sushmita Sen became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, where the duo was seen sharing a warm hug. Read on to know the details.

Salman extends his hand to Sushmita Sen

In the now-viral video, Sushmita was seen on stage interacting with designer Vikram Phadnis in the now-viral footage when she saw Salman coming down the ramp. After which, Salman held out his hand and asked her to come onstage with him, and she got up from her chair, clapping and smiling.

The heartwarming moment quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. One user wrote, "Respect bahijaan." Another commented, "A true gentleman."

Salman Khan becomes the showstopper for Vikram Phadnis

Renowned designer Vikram Phadnis celebrated 35 years in the fashion industry with a grand showcase of his latest collection, 'Ananta'. Salman donned a traditional black kurta-pyjama paired with a long embroidered sherwani-style jacket. The outfit featured an open front, split neckline, gold and fuchsia pink floral embroidery, full sleeves, side slits, padded shoulders, and a fitted silhouette.

The event featured over 100 models showcasing Phadnis' collection. Several celebrities attended the celebration in Mumbai, many dressed in elegant Indian attire. Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri, Orry, Arhaan, and Arpita Khan were also present.

Salman Khan's work front

The 59-year-old actor Salman Khan will be next seen in the war-drama film 'Battle of Galwan', directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film also features Chitrangda Singh in the lead role. He is currently hosting Colors TV's hit show 'Bigg Boss season 19'. The TV show premiered on August 24, 2025, and can be streamed on JioHotstar at 9 PM and from 10.30 pm on Colors TV channel.

