Shah Rukh Khan's co-actress, who belongs to Kolhapur's royal family, is now married to former Indian cricketer Sagarika Ghatge, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India, belongs to a royal family of Kolhapur.

Success in films is a matter of luck. Despite their talent, stars often face challenges establishing themselves. Today, we're going to tell you about a beautiful and talented actress who comes from a royal family and has won hearts with her acting chops.

Her first film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, brought her immense recognition. Both her acting and beauty were praised, but despite this, she didn't receive the work she had hoped for. Meanwhile, her life took a major turn when she fell in love with a star cricketer. Their romance made headlines, and recently she also became a mother. Yes! We are taking about Sagarika Ghatge.

Sagarika's debut film was Chak De India

Sagarika starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her first film and captured everyone's attention with her performance. In real life, Sagarika was a national-level hockey player, which earned her the opportunity to work in this film. Her acting, along with her excellent understanding of the game, was appreciated in the film.

Sagarika's royal connection

Sagarika was born into a royal house of Kolhapur. Her father, Vijay Singh Ghatge, is the king of the royal family of Kagal. Moreover, her grandmother was the daughter of Maharaj Of Indore.

In 2017, Sagarika married star cricketer Zaheer Khan, a highly publicised affair. The two were in a long-term relationship before tying the knot. Before their wedding, their first public appearance together was at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, where their love story became a topic of discussion. Even after marriage, Sagarika prioritised her personal life over films.

She a mother now!

Sagarika became a mother eight years after their marriage. She recently was blessed with a son, named Fatehsen Khan. Since no news of her pregnancy has surfaced, speculation is rife that the baby was born via surrogacy, though Sagarika is yet to officially confirm this.

In her film career, Sagarika has appeared in films like "Mile Na Mile Hum," "Fox," and "Rush." ​​In addition to Hindi, she has also made a mark in Marathi and Punjabi films. Her last film, "Irada," was released in 2017. After a long break, Sagarika returned to the OTT platform in 2020 with "Footpheri," but this comeback was also less than impressive.

