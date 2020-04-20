Salman Khan turns rapper in Pyaar Karona, track out on his YouTube channel. Watch here

Salman Khan's COVID-19 song Pyaar Karona out

The lockdown has rekindled the musical side of Salman Khan. The superstar penned and sung a song on COVID-19, titled Pyaar Karona while self-isolating himself in his Panvel farmhouse. Lyrics of Pyaar Karona have been penned by Salman along with Hussain Dalal, while the composition is by Sajid-Wajid. The Bharat actor has also sung the song. Pyaar Karona has been shot and edited in actor's Panvel farmhouse. So without further ado, check out the song below:



Earlier on Monday, Salman released the audio of Pyaar Karona on his social media. "Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now," the caption of his post on Instagram read.

With this Salman has also dropped the first content on his new YouTube channel. Announcing his arrival on the video-sharing platform, Salman wrote: “So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tomorrow on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours!A song out tomorrow on it, hope you can handle it.”

Talking about Pyaar Karona, Salman told Bombay Times that he has the tune in his mind for quite a long time.“I had this tune in my mind for a song. The word karona fitted in really well. So, we decided to jam on it, and in about five minutes, we had our lyrics in place,” Khan said.

Revealing how the idea of the song materialised, Salman said: "In a situation like this, we can’t shoot a movie here, though we are so many of us together in the house. But we could definitely do a song using the equipment we have with us, like phone cameras. I sang the track and we edited the video here, but the music was composed in Mumbai. The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na".

On Saturday, talking about the song to India TV, Salman's spokesperson and Manager Jordy Patel said, " He’s recorded a fab song which is going to release across all music portals on Monday. It’s a song keeping the current situation in mind with a very strong message. the song is sung and written by him. It’s a must hear for all."

This is not the first time Salman has tried his hand on singing. Salman Khan has time and again made his fans go gaga with songs like 'Mai Hoon Hero Tera', 'Tu Hi Tu Har Jagah,' 'Hangover'. Needless to say, they all have been chartbusters.

Salman said though it feels like Bigg Boss house, it is beautiful. He said that he is spending his time in painting. "I am still working, my mind is working and as soon as this lockdown is over, I know exactly what I want to do and how. Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It's beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone. I am also making time to paint, and I am doing quite a bit of it. I might put it out at some point," the actor said.

ALSO READ: Tom Hanks on his battle with COVID-19: Could not walk and my muscles felt weak

Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata and kids stuck in Dubai, actor says he's now worried

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage