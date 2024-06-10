Salman Khan's Sikandar shooting will begin on THIS date, Sajid Nadiadwala shares update

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Salman Khan's Sikandar shooting will begin on June 18

Salman Khan was last seen with actress Katrina Kaif in the film Tiger 3, released in the year 2023. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan also had a cameo in this film. After staying away from the screen for a while, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the film Sikandar. On Monday, a new update has come out regarding this movie. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's team has revealed the shooting date of the film. Moreover, they have also claimed that the actor will be shooting the 'BIGGEST Air Action sequence'.

Shooting of Sikandar will start from this day

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's team has announced the shooting date of 'Sikandar' by sharing his photo with Salman Khan on social media account X. "NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025," read the caption. Although the location of the film has not been revealed, it is being speculated that the first shooting schedule will be in Mumbai itself. After this, some sequences will be shot in Hyderabad and then abroad.

The film will see a lot of action

This movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala and A.R. Murugadoss is going to direct it. At the same time, Salman himself is going to be seen doing action in the movie, whose rehearsals have also started in the past.

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Salman Khan

Allu Arjun's Pushpa co-actor Rashmika Mandanna is going to be seen in 'Sikandar' with Salman Khan. This will be the first time that these two stars will be seen sharing the screen together. However, more details about the film is awaited. Sikandar will release on Eid 2025.

Also Read: Vyjayanthi Movies share legal notice ahead of Kalki 2898 AD trailer release | Read Note