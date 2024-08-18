Salman Khan, Bhagyashree-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya to re-release in cinemas after 35 years, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A still from Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's blockbuster romantic drama flick Maine Pyar Kiya is all set to re-release in theatres to mark its 35th anniversary. After its release in 1989, the lead characters of Prem (played by Salman) and Suman (played by Bhagyashree) became household names and these two are again coming on the big screens to win the hearts of the audience. Rajshri Productions, creator of Maine Pyar Kiya, on Saturday announced the news on its social media accounts and wrote, ''It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected @pvrpictures and @cinepolisindia theaters.'' Bhagyashree also re-shared the announcement post on her Instagram Stories.

See the post:

Soon after the announcement by Rajshri Productions was made, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Thank you so much for re-release.'' ''Why not re release it worldwide???'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Wow. Thanks a lot. I didn't watch this movie in theatre.''

About the film

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film is a romantic drama which features the love story of a young guy and a girl, who become friends and later fall in love with each other. The boy is from a rich family and the girl's family is not so financially sound, leading to trouble getting married. The boy leaves his father's house and tries to earn money on his own so that he can still be together with his love, Suman.

Apart from Salman and Bhagyashree, the film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, Laxmikant Berde, and Ajit Vachani in key roles.

