Salman Khan attends 'Dharmaveer 2' trailer launch, gets felicitated by CM Eknath Shinde | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan at 'Dharmaveer 2' trailer launch

The trailer of the film 'Dharamveer 2' has been launched in Mumbai. This film is the sequel to the 1977 film 'Dharamveer', for which an event has been organised to launch the trailer. Salman Khan attended this trailer launch. Apart from him, actors like Govinda, Jitendra and Boman Irani were also seen at this event. Film producer and actor Jackie Bhagnani was also seen with his wife Rakul Preet Singh at the trailer launch event. Salman Khan was given a grand welcome at this event and he later also met the media.

Salman Khan at the trailer launch of 'Dharamveer 2'

Manav Mangalani, who keeps a close eye on film news, has shared a video. You can see Salman Khan's Dabangg entry in this video. Sharing this video, he wrote, 'Salman Khan's entry in the trailer launch of Dharamveer 2 was very stylish. The film is Praveen Tarde's biopic of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Ghire.'

In this video, you can see that Salman Khan meets everyone one by one, including veterans like Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actor Ashok Saraf, Boman Irani, Jitendra and Govinda. After this, the CM honoured Salman Khan by putting a shawl on him. A bouquet of flowers was also given to him. Salman Khan looks very handsome in a black t-shirt and grey jeans. Salman attended this event with tight security and then the way he was welcomed on the stage is worth watching.

Salman Khan has got tight security

Ever since some people fired outside Salman Khan's house, his security has been increased to a great extent by the Mumbai Police. If we talk about the work front, Salman Khan's last released film was Tiger 3 and he also featured in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and now his upcoming film is Sikandar which will be released on Eid next year.

