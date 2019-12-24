Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan’s wicked smile in Jawaani Jaaneman’s latest poster is sure to tug at your heartstrings

Saif Ali Khan is all set to raise the temperature with the latest poster of his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. The makers announced on Monday that the film will now release earlier on 31st January, 2020 and released the first poster of the film. While in the first poster. Saif Ali Khan’s face was not visible, producer Jackky Bhagnani shared another poster in which Saif’s wicked smile is to die for.

The producer shared the poster saying, “#JawaniJaaneman in cinemas this 31st January. Add some colours to modern love this season” In the film, Saif will be seen playing a role of a playboy who is also a father to teenage girl played by Alaia Furbiturewala. The poster depicts him with two girls and alcohol in his hands. Check out the poster here-

Throwing light on saif Ali Khan’s role in Jawaani Jaaneman, director Nitin kakkar, earlier said, "Saif will be seen as a man in his late 40s, who refuses to grow up. He believes in living life to the fullest, but soon realises that he has a teenage daughter. In other words, he is an unmarried, accidental dad in the rom-com,"

On the other hand, Saif revealed details about his onscreen daughter Alaia’s role and said that she will be seen as a perfect modern day girl. She said, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I'm looking forward to work with Alaia."

As the poster of the film reads ‘naye decade ki nayi story’, the film is a take on modern day relationships. It will mark the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia and will also have a cameo by actress Tabu.

