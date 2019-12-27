Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan's Yeh Dillagi song Ole Ole to be recreated in Jawaani Jaaneman

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s '90s song Ole Ole has been an absolute favorite of all his fans. Now, the actor is all set to give some nostalgia as he will be recreating his hit song Ole Ole from movie Yeh Dillagi. The revamped version, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar, will feature in Saif and Tabu-starrer upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: "It's a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original." The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Watch the original song here-

Speaking of Jawaani Jaaneman, it is directed by Nitin Kakkar and marks the acting debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. In the film, Saif will eb seen as an accidental father to Alaia. Director Nitin Kakkar, earlier said, "Saif will be seen as a man in his late 40s, who refuses to grow up. He believes in living life to the fullest, but soon realises that he has a teenage daughter. In other words, he is an unmarried, accidental dad in the rom-com."

The film is presented under the banner on Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films. It will hit the big screen on January 31, 2020.

Recently talking about how technology and content has evolved over the years in Bollywood, Saif said, "As an industry, we are still developing. Things are getting good with CGI, the kind of films we are making, the roles that we are offered, things are growing. Every day is a new day. It was a completely different time in the 90s, but this is more of an international school in terms of performances. Actors are setting new bars."

(With IANS inputs)

