Image Source : TWITTER/YAMI GAUTAM Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor start shooting for Bhoot Police

Actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming film, Bhoot Police. Yami posted a picture on Twitter where the lead cast is seen posing in front of a jet.

"Here we begin," she wrote as caption, and included #BhootPolice #SaifAliKhan @arjunk26 @Asli_Jacqueline @RameshTaurani @puriakshai #PavanKirpalani and #JayaTaurani among other tags in her post.

Jacqueline re-posted the same image and wrote: "Let's do this."

"Bhoot Police", a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past.

The film will be largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez And Yami Gautam Fly To Dalhousie For Bhoot Police

Team Bhoot Police photographed at a private airport. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh )



New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and other members of team Bhoot Police flew to Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday to shoot their film. Sharing pictures of the actors with director Pavan Kirpalani and producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: "All set for Dalhousie... #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam leave for #Dalhousie for the shoot of horror-comedy #BhootPolice." In one of the pictures, the stars can be seen posing outside a chartered plane. The other one features them wearing masks and posing at a private airport in Mumbai. Check out the photos here:

Bhoot Police was initially announced last year with a cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, earlier this year, the makers introduced a new cast - Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami and Jacqueline.

Bhoot police will mark Saif Ali Khan's first film with Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. He has previously worked with Jacqueline in Race 2.

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Pavan Kirpalani said this about the film: "We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team as they are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script."

