Saif Ali Khan does a Marilyn Monroe with 'little quirk' in latest Jawaani Jaaneman poster

Jawaani Jaaneman trailer will be unveiled on January 9

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has created quite a buzz already. The film stars Saif with Tabu and Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla who will be seen playing the role of Saif's daughter in the film. Makers of Jawaani Jaaneman unveiled a new poster of the film that features on-screen father-daughter duo. In the poster, Saif is seen striking the famous Marilyn Monroe pose in his red and white bathrobe while Alaia sits on the floor with a fan in her hand.

The poster was shared by Jacky Baghnani who is co-producing the film. Jacky also announced the film's trailer will be unveiled on January 9. Sharing the poster, he tweeted, "A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk! #JawaaniJaaneman trailer out on 9th January!"

Earlier, the makers of the film treated the fans with a teaser of the film. The 52 seconds long teaser gave us a glimpse of Saif's character's life who is a casanova. The teaser also featured a recreated version of Saif's superhit 90's track 'Ole Ole', giving his fans another reason to wait for the film.

Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the Bollywood debut of actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. The makers unveiled Alaia's look from the film with a poster featuring her that said 'New Star of the New Decade'. Earlier, Saif talked about Alaya’s role and said that she will be seen as a perfect modern day girl. He said, "She has all the qualities we were looking for in the young lead, the charm and energy to take the film to the level that it needs. We are lucky to have found our perfect cast and I'm looking forward to work with Alaya."

The film has been produced by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and is set to hit the theatres on January 31.